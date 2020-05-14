Man Held for 'wrong' Facebook Post About Quarantine Facility

Panaji, May 13 (PTI) The Goa Police on Wednesday arrested a60-year-old man for allegedly uploading a wrong news on a social media platform about a COVID-19 quarantine facility at Calangute village in North Goa, an official said.

Calangute police arrested the accused, Walter Lobo, a resident of Umtawado at Calangute.

"There was a complaint against him for uploading a video clip on Facebook in which he gave wrong information about paid quarantined workers, who were lodged in a private hotel at Calangute," a senior official said.

The post created anxiety in the minds of the local people residing nearby, he said.

"The accused violated the notification issued by the District Magistrate, North Goa, Panaji during the current lockdown," he added.

The official said that the accused person was subsequently released on bail while further investigation is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)