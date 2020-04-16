Man Held While Trying to Steal a Bike in West Delhi's Mongolpuri

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle in west Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Dharambir, they said.

Late on Wednesday night, Dharambir, along with his two associates, tried to steal a bike parked in Mangolpuri, police said.

However, the owner of vehicle woke up and raised the alarm, following which the neighbours gathered and caught Dharambir.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested, police added.

