Man in Debt Attempts Suicide Near Telangana CM's Camp Office

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old man attempted suicide by immolating himself near the Telangana Chief Minister's official residence complex-cum-camp office here on Sunday allegedly owing to financial problems, but was rescued by police, who foiled his bid and took him into custody.

According to police, the man, who runs a footwear shop at Malakpethere, came on his bike and poured petrol on himself before walking towards Pragathi Bhavan, they said.

The man resorted to the extreme act as he was upset over not being able to feed his family during the last two months, they added.

The man told reporters that he was under huge debts.

He also requested the Chief Minister for financial assistance. The man's family members were informed and he was being provided counseling, police said.

