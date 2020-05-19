Man Intentionally Run over in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, May 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was intentionally run over by a father-son duo after a dispute in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police alleged on Tuesday.

Tahir Khan had allegedly thrashed Ismail Khan (53) and his son and Allabachaya (25). Taking revenge, the father-son duo allegedly crushed Tahir under the wheels of their vehicle, police said.

After the incident happened in Mohangarh area, Ismail and Allabachaya reached a police station and they were arrested, said Jaisalmer SP Rakesh Kumar Bairwa.

Later, Tahir's relatives also reached the police station and set ablaze the vehicle, the superintendent of police said.

Meanwhile, Tahir was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Tahir's body has been handed over to his family and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)