Man Killed, Another Injured as Guard Attacks Them with Hammer

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) A footpath-dweller was killed and his companion was seriously injured after a security guard employed at a godown allegedly battered them with a hammer in Lakadganj area of Nagpur on Sunday following an argument over food, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours, when the victim and his friend were sleeping on a pavement in the area, the official said.

The accused, Vinod Sitaram Mokhe (40), a resident of Shanti Nagar here, later surrendered before the police, carrying the hammer which he used in the crime.

"Mokhe was a security guard at a godown, while the two victims were daily wagers, who lived on the footpath. On Saturday night, somebody distributed food packets to the labourers in the area. The victims also received the packets," the official said.

"Mokhe did not get the food packet. He later spotted the victim- Kalu alias Lalchand Devidas Mendhe (40)- and his friend consuming food from the packet. He requested Mendhe to give a 'puri' (deep-fried bread). Although he was initially reluctant, Mendhe agreed to give him one. However, while handing it over to Mokhe, he called him a beggar," he added.

This angered Mokhe and he started arguing with the duo. Later, they even approached the Lakadganj police, who offered food packets to them. After that the trio went back.

However, the accused returned to where they the duo was sleeping around 2 am. He attacked them with a hammer and later surrendered before the police. He told the police about his crime, following which a police team rushed to the spot, the official said.

The victims were sent to a hospital, where Mendhe was declared dead on arrival. His companion is seriusly injured in the incident and battling for life, the police official said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

