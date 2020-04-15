Man Reaching Home After Travelling Through COVID-19 Hotspots Booked, Quarantined: Official

Jammu, April 15 (PTI) A man reaching his home in Samba district near here from Ambala in Haryana while passing through various COVID-19 hotspots has been booked for hiding his travel history and endangering lives of others, said officials on Wednesday.

The Samba police lodged an FIR against the man, a resident of Mangu Chack locality in Rajpura tehsil and quarantined him, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police swung into action and traced Swaran Singh to his village and put him in a quarantine centre at Shivam Resort in Ghagwal with help from Health Department officials, they added.

On questioning, the man disclosed that he reached his home after taking lift in a truck carrying essential commodities from Ambala, Haryana, they added.

They said despite knowing that the disease is dangerous to life, the man "negligently and malignantly undertook travel from Ambala to Ghagwal, crossed various 'red zones en route, hiding his travel history, thereby putting at risk the lives of his family members and general public at large, they added.

The man negligently and malignantly promoted spreading of infectious and contagious disease COVID-19 dangerous to human beings.

As such, a case has been registered at Ghagwal police station Ghagwal, they added. PTI AB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)