Man Shot Dead During Dispute in Sheopur District of MP

Sheopur (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, a local BJP leader, was shot dead and his nephew was injured in a dispute over harvesting of wheat crop in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kalaran village in the district.

An altercation took place between BJP leader and former Sheopur Mandi (agriculture market) director Shambhu Singh Gurjar and a group of seven persons over harvesting of wheat crop with the help of a machine, said a police officer.

The other group shot Gurjar in the leg, said Kotwali inspector Yash Bijoria.

Gurjar died in hospital.

The attackers also beat up his nephew, Girraj (28), with sticks, leaving him profusely bleeding, the inspector said.

Girraj was admitted to the district hospital while search is on to nab the accused who fled from the spot, he said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered.

