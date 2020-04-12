Man, Son, 3 Others Drown in Pond in Maha's Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Apr 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, his 6- year-old-son and three other children from his family drowned in a pond in Pachod area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Sunday, police said.

An official identified the deceased as Laxman Korde, his son Sarthak, and Vaibhav (10), Samarth (10) and Alankar (9).

The incident happened at around 2:30pm and the five bodies have been fished out, said Assistant Inspector Atul Yerme.

