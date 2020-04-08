Man, Son Killed at Ration Shop in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old man and his son were killed by some assailants at a ration shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, an official said on Wednesday.

It appears to be a case of long-standing rivalry and police have arrested one person, he said.

Ramesh Shukla and his son Bholu (25) were at the PDS shop in Barkehrwa village when the assailants attacked them, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal.

Bholu was killed on the spot, while Ramesh succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against six people, including two unknown persons, Lal added.

