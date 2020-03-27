Man Utd to Refund Fans if Season is Abandoned or Played Without Spectators

Manchester [UK], Mar 27 (ANI): English football club Manchester United on Friday confirmed that they will refund their supporters if the home matches are played behind closed doors or are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic."The club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA club competitions. However, if it were decided that games cannot be played, or needed to be played behind closed doors, Manchester United confirms it will offer season ticket holders either a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for next year, or a pro-rata cash refund based on the number of games still to be played," United said in a statement.The refund will also apply to supporters who have paid in advance for general admission tickets or matchday VIP packages for the games that could be impacted this season.However, the club also said that if postponed matches are played as normal, all tickets will remain valid.The season ticket renewal deadline, initially May 1, has been suspended. This will be continuously reviewed and a new deadline will be put in place once there is confirmation of the start date of the 2020/21 season.English football has been suspended till April 30 in the wake of the global rise in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

