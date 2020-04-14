Man with COVID-19 Booked for Concealing Travel History in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) A coronavirus patient was booked for concealing his travel history and infecting others with COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Nasir, a resident of Bambor gate in Tonk.

He had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz and after coming back continued his movement in the locality without getting himself screened.

After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to the district hospital. He has infected nearly 20-25 others in the area, police said.

An FIR was lodged against him at the Purani Tonk police station under relevant sections of IPC and disaster management Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)