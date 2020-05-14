Manchester City to Refund Fans for Remaining Matches of 2019-20 Season

London [UK], May 14 (ANI): Manchester City has assured its supporters that they will get a full refund for tickets bought for the remaining 2019-20 season.Defending champions of the tournament have six games left at the Etihad Stadium when the coronavirus outbreak shut down football across Europe.While the Premier League is still intending to complete the season, the latest advice from the UK government is that professional sporting fixtures will not be allowed until June 1 at the earliest and then only behind closed doors, Goal.com reported.The Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid was a sell-out following City's 2-1 victory in Spain in February, and will also be refunded along with any tickets sold for away games.The club's matches still to be played include the home game with Liverpool, who are just six points short of claiming their first Premier League title. (ANI)

