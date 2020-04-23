Mango Farmers Suffer Huge Loss Due to Lockdown in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Mango farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have been suffering from huge losses as they are not able to get pesticides for their mango trees during nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.The farmers are facing hardship as their 60 per cent of fruits has been destroyed.Farmers said they also faced huge losses due to lack of water supply this season. With this, the hardships of the farmers have escalated as they were not able to water trees as much as they should have.A farmer in Moradabad told ANI, "We are suffering a lot as there are no pesticides available with which we protect our fruits from insects and now 60 pc of fruit has gone wasted. We are also unable to water trees as there is a shortage of water."He continued that many farmers are suffering the same problem due to coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)