Manipur Guv Lauds Efforts of Health Workers, Police for Fight Against COVID-19

Imphal, Apr 10 (PTI) Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday hailed health workers, police personnel and state government employees for their efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.

Heptulla, in a video message, said "regardless of their own safety, they are working for the service of the people" and "taking a great risk" in the fight against the deadly virus.

Manipur has a solitary COVID-19 case so far -- a 65- year-old person undergoing treatment at RIMS isolation ward.

A 23-year-old woman, who tested positive on March 23, has now recovered, officials said.

A total of 486 people who returned from abroad are placed under home quarantine, while 311 are at government quarantine centres, the officials said.

