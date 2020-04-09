Manipur MLAs to Get Rs 25 Lakh Under MLADF to Fight COVID-19

Imphal, Apr 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the state cabinet has decided to give Rs 25 lakh to each legislator as part of MLA local area development fund (MLADF).

He said the MLAs can use the money to provide water, essential commodities, protective gears to people in their areas to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal and money has also been released, the CM said.

In a video message the chief minister said: "We expect the extension of the lockdown and support the idea of its extension as precautionary measures, based on recommendations of medical experts."

The chief minister also said that the state government has decided to give Rs 35 lakh to the medical team and officials of JNIMS who treated the state's first COVID-19 patient.

A 23-year-old woman had tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on March 23 and was admitted to JNIMS Isolation Ward. However, she has recovered and tested negative for coronavirus on April 6, Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh had said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the contributions made by Health officials, police and other government functionaries in the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Centre as of now has sent four consignments of medical equipment mostly PPE, hand gloves, N-95 masks and we expect arrival of other consignments as well," he said.

He also said that the Central authority has approved the proposal to upgrade District Hospital Churachandpur to State Medical College.

