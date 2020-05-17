Manipur Police Detains 819 People for Violating Lockdown Norms

Imphal, May 17 (PTI) The Manipur Police detained 819 people for violating the lockdown norms and not wearing masks, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The detained people were produced before magistrates who fined them Rs 79,530, ADGP (Law and Order) L Kailun said in a statement.

Police also detained 610 vehicles for violating the lockdown norms.

Since March 25 police has detained 35, 991 people for violating the lockdown norms and seized 26, 811 vehicles.

The police had also collected Rs 36,38,290 as fine from the detained people and seized vehicle since the beginning of the lockdown, the officer said.

