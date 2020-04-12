Manipur S First COVID-19 Patient Discharged from Hospital

Imphal, Apr 12 (PTI) The first COVID-19 positive patient of Manipur, who was undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), here was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, doctors said.

Director of JNIMS Prof Thongam Bhimo said the woman was discharged as she had recovered completely after successful treatment.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had returned from the UK.

After reaching Imphal she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here on March 23, complaining of nasopharyngeal problems. Test reports of her swab and blood samples confirmed she is infected with coronavirus.

She was admitted to the isolation ward of the JNIMS and was undergoing treatment.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 9 said that the state government has decided to give Rs 35 lakh to the medical team and officials of JNIMS who treated the state's first COVID-19 patient.

Manipur so far has reported only one case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, of the 19 people quarantined in Moreh town close to the Indo-Myanmar border, 10 have tested negative for COVID-19, said Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh, Director Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal on Sunday.

He said the test report of the nine others were awaited.

