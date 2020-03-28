Many Domestic Workers Find the Going Difficult in Lockdown

By Sahil Pandey New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): With Delhi also witnessing lockdown like other parts of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many domestic workers are facing difficulties as they are finding difficult to make the ends meet.While they have no option of earning more by working extra, they not have enough money to stock supplies. They are also not registered with the government to get subsidised food. A few also complained of rise in the price of some essential commodities. Rajkumari, a domestic maid, said that her children do not have jobs and things were very costly."I am very poor. How will I buy things? I belong to Bihar and live here on rent. It is difficult to survive. I am not able to go to work. I do not have money," she said. Another domestic worker Rajpati said that she is not able to go to work since the lockdown was enforced and there was uncertainty about how long it will last."How will I pay rent and my bills? I don't have money. Nobody is giving money as advance. I have to run my house with whatever money I have," she said.Rajeshwari, another maid, said she needed money and has not been able to meet her employers due to the lockdown."My husband is handicapped. I have four children. How will I pay my rent, my electricity bill? Sometimes, we have rice and at times have to make do with salt and roti," she said.A 21-day nationwide lockdown was enforced from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

