Marc Guggenheim to Pen Female Superhero Film 'Jackpot' for Sony

Los Angeles, May 22 (PTI) Sony is developing a new movie for its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) with "Arrow" co-creator Marc Guggenheim.

The writer is penning a feature film based on the character Jackpot, who is crime fighting mom as per the Marvel Comics, reported Deadline.

She is a superhero with exceptional strength, and her history in the comics is a complicated one.

First incarnation was Sara Ehret, a scientist, who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to "Lot 777", a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells. Her baby is born healthy but she realises in addition to being a new mom she has superhuman strength after she is forced to save her family.

Eventually, she gets tired of the crime fighting burden and hands the suit to Alana Jobson, an ambitious pal who takes over the character but must ingest a Mutant Growth Hormone to live up to Jackpot's superhuman abilities.

The news of the new project for SPUMC comes a day after it was reported that the studio is developing a women-led superhero film with "Jessica Jones" director SJ Clarkson.

Sony currently has multiple superhero movies lined up for next year. Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius" will release on March 19, 2021, while Tom Hardy's follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster "Venom" will debut on June 25, 2021.

Tom Holland's third "Spider-Man" film, which will be jointly produced by Sony and Marvel Studios, will bow out on November 5, 2021. PTI

