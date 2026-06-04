Marjane Satrapi, Author of 'Persepolis,' Dies at 56

The Iranian-born author of the acclaimed graphic novel and film offered a deeply personal account of Iran's Islamic Revolution.The Franco-Iranian artist Marjane Satrapi, who became known worldwide through her graphic novel and film "Persepolis," has died at the age of 56, according to news agency AFP.

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"Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life," her family said in a statement sent to AFP.

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Ripa, a Swedish producer, actor and screenwriter, died on April 8, 2025.

After her husband's death, Satrapi founded the Mattias and Marjane Ripa-Satrapi Cinema Foundation to support foreign students wishing to come to Paris to study filmmaking, and she documented her grief by posting on Instagram the message: "For I have lost the love of my life."

'Persepolis,' a landmark work for graphic novel genre

The Iranian-born writer, illustrator and filmmaker became famous for her landmark work of autobiographical literature, "Persepolis."

The acclaimed graphic novel portrays Satrapi's early life in Tehran. As a young teenager, she struggled under the restrictions imposed by Iran's new Islamic leadership after the 1979 revolution. Her parents sent her to Europe where she began a life in exile.

With its bold black-and-white imagery and frank, often wry storytelling, "Persepolis" introduced many readers in the Western world to Iran's political and social context. The work also demonstrated that graphic novels could serve as a medium of serious literary expression.

A rebel teenager in Islamic Tehran

Born on November 22, 1969, in Rasht, Iran, and raised in the capital, Satrapi grew up in a politically engaged family that shaped her early worldview. Her childhood unfolded against the backdrop of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the subsequent establishment of the Islamic Republic, experiences that would later form the backbone of her most celebrated work.

Exposed to Western political thought at a very young age, she was encouraged by her parents to be strong-willed and defend her rights. But as social restrictions tightened under Iran's Islamic regime her family grew concerned for her safety, as she disregarded modesty codes and listened to banned music. They sent her to Vienna at the age of 14.

The dislocation and struggles she experienced abroad — alienation, cultural confusion and her eventual return to Tehran — became central themes in "Persepolis."

First published as a series in French beginning in 2000, "Persepolis" was later compiled into a single volume and translated into more than 30 languages. It won numerous prestigious literary and comic awards.

Beyond "Persepolis," her books include "Embroideries" and "Chicken with Plums," both of which explored personal and familial histories.

In "Woman, Life, Freedom" (2024), she collaborated with over 20 activists, artists, journalists and academics to depict the fight for women's rights in Iran, paying tribute to the 2022 Iranian uprising following the murder of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini while in custody for allegedly breaching the dress code for women.

Beyond her graphic novels, Satrapi was also a prize-winning filmmaker. In 2007, she co-directed an animated adaptation of "Persepolis" with Vincent Paronnaud. The film premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize, and went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature.

Satrapi also continued to work in film, directing an adaptation of "Chicken with Plums" in 2011, and later "The Voices" (2014), an English-language dark comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. Her filmmaking displayed the same blend of visual inventiveness and emotional intensity that marked her literary work.

A voice for freedom of expression

Satrapi lived much of her adult life in Europe, arriving in France in 1994 and gaining French nationality in 2006. She frequently reflected on exile, identity and the misunderstandings that can arise between cultures.

Throughout her career, Satrapi remained an outspoken advocate for freedom of expression and a sharp critic of authoritarianism.

Her work resisted simple political narratives. While sharply critical of the Iranian regime, she also challenged reductive or stereotypical portrayals of Iranians in Western media. "I am Iranian," she often suggested in interviews and in her work, "but that identity contains multitudes."

"The first thing I learned was that you cannot judge a whole nation by its government."

She was also critical of the French government, refusing in 2025 the French Legion of Honor over what she described as the country's "hypocrisy" in its dealings with Iran.

With her intimate chronicles of her personal experience, Satrapi leaves behind a body of work that has reshaped how stories of revolution and exile can be told, and her stories will keep inspiring generations to come.

"We can be the loudspeaker, that's all," she once said in an interview with The Guardian. "If we think that we are anything else but a loudspeaker we better not talk — it's a matter of decency."

Edited by: Martin Kuebler

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).