Marnus Labuschagne Wants to Improve His Power-hitting in ODI Cricket

Melbourne [Australia], May 4 (ANI): Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said that he wants to improve the power-hitting aspect of his game in the limited-overs format.Labuschagne had made his ODI debut against India earlier this year. Then, in the series against South Africa, he went on to score his maiden ODI century."There's always heaps to improve on. In one-day cricket, an area that I definitely want to continue to get better at is probably that later stages in the innings, the boundary options at the back-end of a one-day game," ESPNCricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying."That's the beauty of the game. You are never satisfied with where you are. You are obviously happy with where you are, but you want to be better. You want to continue to drive yourself to get to the absolute best out of yourself," he added.Labuschagne who has played just ten matches for the Brisbane Heat in the T20 format also expressed a desire to play the shortest format of the game for Australia."By no means do I want to limit myself to those two formats, I definitely have the ambition to play T20 cricket for Australia. My opportunities have been minimal and with the schedule, it doesn't look like there might be too many other opportunities, but for me, it's about scoring runs in one-day and Test cricket and if I get opportunities down the road then make sure I take them," Labuschagne said.After coming in as a concussion substitute in place of Steve Smith during the Lord's Ashes Test against England, the right-handed Labuschagne has piled on the runs for Australia.In a total of nine matches, the batsman has managed to score 1,249 runs at an average of 83.26 with four hundreds to his name.Labuschagne is currently ranked at the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. (ANI)

