Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5,000 Cars as 1,350 Showrooms Become Operational

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country.The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all its dealerships, it said in a statement.With the SOPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms, and over 300 True Value outlets are operational now."The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa."We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles," he added."The remaining showrooms will open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," said Ayukawa.The country's largest passenger car manufacturer has a network of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities.The auto major has resumed operations at its plants in Manesar and Gurugram after more than 50 days of closure due to Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. (ANI)

