Maruti Suzuki to Resume Operations at Gurugram Plant from Monday

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said it will resume production at its Gurgaon plant from Monday, after 57 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from May 18, MSI said in a statement.

All activities will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety, it added.

The auto major has resumed operations at its Manesar-based plant (Haryana) last week after around 50 days of closure.

Both Manesar and Gurugram plants have an installed capacity to churn out over 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

The Gurugram facility rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicle.

The Manesar plant, on the other hand, produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.

MSI had suspended work at both of its plants on March 22 after nationwide lockdown was announced to fight spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On April 22, the Haryana government had granted permission to the auto major to restart its Manesar manufacturing facility, but the company had said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, "which is not possible at this point of time".

The Gurugram district administration had allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696.

The company has already announced opening of about one-third of its dealers, with 60 per cent of them having commenced operations in rural areas.

MSI has around 3,080 dealerships across 1,960 cities.

It is the latest carmaker to restart operations in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, which has significantly impacted economic activity.

Various other automakers like Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Nissan have also announced partial resumption of operations in the last few days.

