Mary Kom Lauds India's Frontline Workers as Nation Fights Coronavirus

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday saluted the country's frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other people's lives, for their commendable job. "If you are not taking care of your health, then it is your loss. The government is also spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 and also medical staff, doctors, police are risking their lives to save us, which is commendable," Kom told ANI."I salute them for what they are doing. They are working for us and for our country," she added.The six-time World Champion is also looking at the positives of the nationwide lockdown, saying that she is getting a lot of time to spend with her family and urged people to support the government in combating the deadly virus."See, there is a benefit also of this lockdown. We athletes rarely get time to spend with family, which we are getting now although games and events have been postponed due to this," she said."It is important to stay home to be safe. The government is also urging the people to stay home. So, utilise the time properly, do training, spend time with family, be fit and support the government in fighting out this virus," Kom added.Despite lockdown, Kom stated that she is still working out to maintain her fitness. "I make sure I train once a day for sure. I always do my training whether there is any sports event or not," she said.Backing the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year, Kom said: "In this situation, we should not play in my opinion. The decision, which has been taken by the IOC and the experts, is good. Athletes, who were in peak, can be in peak again. It is not a big deal, I feel. Athletes, who will not stay in touch with training, then it is their loss." (ANI)

