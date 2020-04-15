Max Healthcare to Conduct Precautionary Covid-19 Tests of All Employees, In-patients

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Wednesday said it has commenced precautionary coronavirus testing of all its 24,000 employees and in-patients to ensure that hospitals remain safe for them.

COVID-19 is an unprecedented global pandemic and despite being at a high risk, front-line care givers are working relentlessly day in and day out to provide the necessary care to the patients in need, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

A large number of infections amongst healthcare workers have the potential of severely crippling the healthcare systems, it added.

All patients admitted across the network hospitals in the non-COVID wards and new patients will also be tested at the time of admission so as to ensure that hospitals remain safe, Max Healthcare said.

"Max Healthcare is combining global learning with local innovations to protect its healthcare workers, patients and hospitals. We have also developed Covid and non-Covid hospitals so that there is minimal risk to non-Covid patients and staff," Max Healthcare and Radiant Life Care Chairman Abhay Soi said.

"We have seen as in Singapore that meticulous planning, testing and process safeguards can allow us to minimise infections amongst healthcare workers, he added.

The healthcare workers managing the Covid wards are staying within the hospital premises to provide seamless care as well as to limit any chances of spreading the disease, the statement said.

