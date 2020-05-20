Mayawati Lashes out at BJP, Congress for Doing Politics over Migrant Workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed both the BJP and the Congress for allegedly playing "disgusting" politics over the migrant's issue even as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.She further claimed that her political outfit is supporting affected migrants without seeking any "publicity.""In the name of sending migrant labourers home, both the BJP and the Congress are playing disgusting politics. The parties are accusing each other and are diverting attention from the main issue. This is very unfortunate," she tweeted (translated from Hindi)."People in BSP are helping these migrants as per their capacity in every manner they can and are not seeking any sort of publicity. My party is not doing any disgusting politics like the Congress and the BJP in the name of helping the migrants," Mayawati said in another tweet.The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further lashed out at Congress on the micro-blogging site and suggested that "if the party wants to help the migrants, they should instead pay for the tickets of their travel via Shramik trains or deploy their buses in Congress-ruled states to ferry the migrants." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)