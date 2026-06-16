MedTalks: The Secret Weapon 500,000 Doctors Use to Stay Ahead!

MedTalks Crosses 1.6 Million Content Views, Supports a Community of Over 500,000 Verified Physicians. New Delhi, 15th June 2026: The way doctors learn, collaborate and stay updated is evolving, with digital platforms increasingly becoming an integral part of continuous medical education and professional development. Reflecting this shift, MedTalks, the healthcare learning and patient education platform from the IJCP Group, today announced that its educational content has crossed 1.6 million cumulative views between April 2022 and March 2025.

The milestone comes as MedTalks continues to expand its role within India's healthcare ecosystem, serving a community of more than 500,000 verified physicians through medical education, professional networking and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

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Since its launch, the platform has published 2,106 pieces of content spanning more than 100 medical specialties, including expert-led seminars, clinical discussions, educational programmes and patient awareness initiatives. The growth reflects the increasing demand for accessible, on-demand learning formats that allow healthcare professionals to keep pace with rapidly evolving medical knowledge while balancing busy clinical schedules.

Data compiled during the three-year period shows sustained engagement with structured digital learning. Of the 2,106 content pieces hosted on the platform, 1,189 were seminars that collectively generated more than 700k views. Organic educational episodes recorded over 341,000 views across 392 episodes, while sponsored continuing medical education programs generated more than 600,000 views across 525 episodes.

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The findings also highlight changing content consumption patterns among healthcare professionals. Expert-led seminars accounted for nearly two-thirds of total content views on the platform, indicating a strong preference for specialist-led learning and practical clinical insights. Independently produced educational content demonstrated significantly higher engagement per episode than sponsored programmes, suggesting that healthcare professionals continue to actively seek credible, evidence-based educational resources.

The breadth of engagement across more than 100 specialties further points to a growing culture of continuous learning across disciplines. From general medicine and cardiology to emerging and highly specialised fields, healthcare professionals are increasingly turning to digital platforms for access to expert perspectives, clinical updates and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.

Commenting on the milestone, Nilesh Aggarwal, CEO of IJCP Group and Founder of MedTalks, said: "The growth we have seen reflects a broader change in how healthcare professionals consume knowledge today. Doctors are increasingly looking for flexible, on-demand learning opportunities that fit into the realities of clinical practice. What is particularly encouraging is the engagement with expert-led and independently produced educational content, which highlights the importance of credible and evidence-based learning. As medical knowledge continues to evolve rapidly, digital platforms will play an increasingly important role in supporting continuous education, collaboration and knowledge sharing across the healthcare ecosystem. "

India's healthcare ecosystem continues to face the challenge of ensuring timely access to current medical knowledge, particularly beyond major metropolitan centres. Digital platforms have emerged as an important complement to traditional learning models by enabling healthcare professionals to access expert insights, clinical updates and educational resources irrespective of location. The growth of MedTalks reflects this increasing adoption of digital learning as part of everyday professional practice.

Established as part of the IJCP Group's commitment to healthcare communication and medical education, MedTalks today serves as a platform for doctor education, patient awareness and professional networking. In addition to supporting healthcare professionals through educational content, the platform also works to improve public awareness around health, prevention and informed decision-making through patient-focused initiatives.

About MedTalks

MedTalks is a healthcare learning and patient education platform that supports doctors, healthcare professionals and the broader community through educational content, expert discussions and awareness initiatives. Covering more than 100 specialties, the platform enables knowledge sharing, professional networking and continuous learning across the healthcare ecosystem. MedTalks serves a community of over 500,000 verified physicians across India.

About IJCP Group

IJCP Group is one of India's leading healthcare communication organisations with interests spanning medical publishing, healthcare education, research, digital platforms, public health awareness and healthcare communications. Through its various initiatives, the Group engages with healthcare professionals, patients, policymakers and industry stakeholders to advance medical knowledge and improve health outcomes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).