Meet Quibi, a Streaming App for Original Content in '10 Minutes or Less'

Los Angeles [USA], April 6 (ANI): Adding to the bouquet of streaming apps keeping you company in this quarantine, welcome Quibi - a mobile-focused streaming app that promises to offer original content in quick-bite format with episodes in 10 minutes or less.According to the description on Google Play Store, the bite-sized format includes original movies, unscripted shows, docuseries, and daily essentials for news, sports, finance, and culture.Quibi also offers personalised feed based on your mood and supports vertical as well as horizontal viewing. Users can also download episodes for offline viewing. Subscription to Quibi with some ads is priced at USD 4.99/month and a premium subscription with no ads costs USD 7.99/month. It is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The company is offering a limited-time 90-day free trial. (ANI)

