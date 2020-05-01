MHA Gives Maximum Relaxation in Green Zones, Taxis Permitted in Orange Zones with Conditions

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Home Ministry has given maximum relaxation in Green Zones where no fresh coronavirus case has come up in the last 28 days and has also given a several relaxations to people living in Orange Zones where no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in 14 days. "In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and two passengers only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers," a MHA release said."In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity," the ministry said. It said that all goods traffic is to be permitted."No state/UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period," the ministry said."All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited, or which are permitted with restrictions in the various zones under these guidelines. However, states/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, may allow only select activities from out of the permitted activities with such restrictions as felt necessary," it added. The ministry said that no separate/fresh permissions will be required from authorities for activities already permitted to operate under the guidelines on lockdown measures up to May 3, 2020."The Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by MHA will continue to operate such as transit arrangement for foreign national(s) in India; release of quarantine persons; movement of stranded labour within states/ UTs; sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers, movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons by road and rail."It said that state/UT governments are mandated to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines and they shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any manner.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)