MHA Issues SOP for Stranded Persons in India Desirous to Travel Abroad Urgently

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for persons who are stranded in India and are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons. According to the Ministry, "In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, international travel of passengers has been prohibited under MHA's Orders related to lockdown measures. As per information available, many persons are stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad urgently for various purposes."The Union Home Ministry has said that people who want to travel abroad will have to apply to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) or to any agency designated by MoCA for this purpose, along with necessary details, including the places of departure and arrival, as prescribed by MoCA."Only those persons shall be allowed to travel to the destination countries, who are citizens of that country: who hold visa of at least one year duration of that country: and green card or OCI card holder. In cases of medical emergency or death in the family, Indian nationals holding six-month visa can also be allowed," read the SOP by the Home Ministry.Before the tickets of such persons are confirmed, the MoCA will ensure that the destination country allows entry of such persons. The conditions, if any, imposed by the destination country, will have to be fulfilled by the person intending to travel, MHA said."The travel from India shall be by the non-scheduled commercial flights that are being arranged by MoCA for bringing back stranded Indian nationals from abroad," MHA said.The Ministry has clarified that the cost of travel, as specified by MoCA, will be borne by such travellers. At the time of boarding the flight, MoCA will ensure that all travellers undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight."While on board the flight, health protocol as issued by MoCA will be strictly followed. This would include wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. to be observed by airline staff, crew and all passengers," MHA said. (ANI)

