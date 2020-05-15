Migrant Worker from Odisha Dies While Walking Back Home from West Bengal

Balasore (Odisha), May 15 (PTI) A 56-year-old migrant worker, who had set out from Kolkata on foot to reach his native place in Odisha's Kakatpur amid the lockdown, collapsed and died in Balasore district on Friday, police said.

He suddenly lost consciousness after crossing the Laxmannath check gate near Jaleswar on National Highway-60, a police officer said.

The labourer was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought-dead, he said.

The man had to walk from Kolkata to his native village in Kakatpur in Puri district, as he could not manage any other mode of transport due to lack of money, the police officer said.

He lost his main source of livelihood following the closure of a factory near Kolkata, where he was working, after the outbreak of COVID-19, he said.

After a post-mortem examination, his body will be sent to his native place, the police officer added.

