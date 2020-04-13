Militants Attack Security Forces Party in Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Militants attacked a security forces party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

There was no loss of life, they said.

The militants fired upon a joint ‘nakka' party of CRPF and police at Malangpura in Pulwama district of south Kashmir around 8 pm, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.

“No loss of life was reported in the brief exchange of firing,” police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is going on, they added.

