Mob Pelts Stones at Ambulance; Doc, Three Paramedics Hurt

Moradabad/Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) A mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday, injuring four people.

Twenty-three people, including a woman, were detained by police after the violence in Moradabad's Nawabpura area and an FIR registered, officials said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those behind the attack will face action under the tough National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.

Officials said a doctor and three paramedics were hurt, and an ambulance and a police vehicle damaged in the stone-pelting.

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus, and started pelting stones.

They tried to stop the medical team from taking him away, officials said.

An FIR was registered at Nagphani police station.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation has been brought under control and a large police force deployed in the area.

Yogi Adityanath condemned the attack.

“Attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitisation campaign is an unpardonable crime, which is most condemnable,” he said in a statement.

He directed the district administration to identify those responsible and deal strictly with them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)