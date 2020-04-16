Modi Speaks to Bhutanese PM, Discusses Situation Arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"His Majesty The King (Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) and Lyonchhen (the prime minister) are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably," Modi tweeted.

He said India will stand by its close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said.

Tshering thanked Modi for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Referring to the timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)