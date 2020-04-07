Mohun Bagan Part of #BeActive Campaign by FIFA, UN and WHO

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): As sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, arch I-League rivals, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal Club, featured in prestigious #BeActive campaign coined by FIFA, UN, and WHO.The FIFA has joined forces with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) in supporting the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against coronavirus outbreak."We are delighted that football is strongly supporting the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by asking everyone to #BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time," said Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations in an official statement."FIFA is delighted to support both the United Nations and the World Health Organization in amplifying the #BeActive campaign today, and we are encouraged that the football community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message understood globally," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.The campaign begins with Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona, asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to #BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus.Other clubs, including Club America, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras will also join the initiative in the coming days. (ANI)

