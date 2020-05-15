More Than 3 Kg Opium Seized in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 Held

Itanagar, May 15 (PTI) The anti-drug squad (ADS) of Changlang District Police has seized 3.1 kg opium and arrested two drug traffickers from Namchik Tea garden of the district.

Based on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of drug traffickers, the ADS team led by Inspector KM Das intercepted two motorcycle-borne traffickers on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Opium weighing 3.1 kg was recovered from their possession, the police said.

The arrested traffickers told the police that they had purchased the opium from a Myanmarese citizen near the Indo- Myanmar border.

A case has been registered at Kharsang police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kime Kaming, appreciated the ADS unit of Changlang District Police for apprehending the drug peddlers and recovering the drug from their possession.

