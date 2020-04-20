Morepen Labs Launches Face Masks, Sanitizers, Infrared Thermometers

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a wide range of essential products being required to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

These include non-contact infrared thermometers, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, hand wash, hand rubs and face masks, Morepen Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The company has also received license to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from the State Drug Controller, Himachal Pradesh for its Baddi plant and is working towards commercializing the production of HCQ in both API as well as tablets form, it added.

"The contagion is spreading fast in every nook and corner of our country. As a result, we are working round the clock to maintain regular supply of all essential items and medical supplies required in the process even during these difficult times," Morepen Laboratories Chairman and MD Sushil Suri said.

Shares of Morepen laboratories closed at Rs 14.61 per scrip on BSE, down 2.92 per cent from its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)