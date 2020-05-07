Mortal Remains of CRPF Constable Sent to Tenkasi

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): The mortal remains of a CRPF constable Chandrasekhar C , who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, were taken to his native place at Tenkasi for cremation on Thursday.Earlier, the mortal remains of Chandrasekhar C of 92 CRPF Bn were received at the Technical Area of Air Force Station Trivandrum.The mortal remains were brought from Delhi to Kochi by IAF C-17 Globe Master and from Kochi to Trivandrum by Donier aircraft of Navy.As a mark of respect for the act of valour and sacrifice, wreaths were laid by Air Force Station Commander Captain PK Awasthi, Captain S Sanooj of HQ Southern Naval Command and Mathew A John, DIG, CRPF. (ANI)

