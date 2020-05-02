Moscow Registers 37 New Coronavirus Related Deaths in Last 24 Hours

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 2 (ANI): Russia's capital Moscow has registered 37 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center has said in a statement on Friday (local time).With this, the death toll in Moscow has risen to 695."Thirty-seven patients diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus positive test results have died in Moscow," the statement read, according to Sputnik.More than 3 million people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus while the outbreak has claimed more than 2 lakh lives.The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia have risen to 1,14,431 while the death toll stands at 1,169.According to Sputnik, the response center noted that the coronavirus could be easily mistaken for symptoms of other viral respiratory infections and that it was dangerous to self-medicate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)