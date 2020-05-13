Move on Self-reliance Welcome, Ministers Should Not Use Foreign Cars: CPI-M Leader

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders laying emphasis on making India self-reliant, CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim on Wednesday said that it was a welcome move but the PM and his cabinet colleagues should take the lead and say they will not use foreign-made cars or watches."It is a welcome move but the taste of the pudding is in eating. So let the Prime Minister say he and his cabinet colleagues will not ride BMW or foreign-made cars, will not use foreign-made watches and other things because leader should be the role model," Salim told ANI when asked about the self-reliant India campaign of the government.Salim said a self-reliant economy cannot be built without a self-reliant society."You can't build a self-reliant economy without a self-reliant society. For this, you need to make people self-reliant. Now, people are hungry they are dependent on government. You have to give money in people's hands so that they can go to the market and create demand," he said.In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister made a clarion call for making the country self-reliant and said it will prepare the country for tough competition in the global supply chain. (ANI)

