MP: 2 Killed as Neighbours Fight over Man Breaking Quarantine

Bhind (MP), May 16 (PTI) Two people were killed in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh in a fight between neighbours that started after a man advised home quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak was seen outside, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in Premnagar colony under Bhind city police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kanchan.

"Neighbours objected when a man who came back from Delhi a month ago and was advised home quarantine was sitting outside his in-laws house on Friday evening. This led to a fight between the man's kin and the neighbours," said city police station in charge Udaybhan Singh Yadav.

"In the fight, a woman identified as Kalawati (45) was hit on the head with a stone. Her brother Vishnu (55) was stabbed by the brother-in-law of the man allegedly breaking quarantine. Both died while being taken to hospital," he added.

A case of murder was registered against nine people, including Chutangi Khan, the father-in-law of the man who was sitting outside while undergoing quarantine, he said.

Five people have been arrested, the rest are on the run, he added.

