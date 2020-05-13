MP: 642 Buses Run Daily to Ferry Migrants Till State Borders

Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has been running over 640 buses on a daily basis to drop the migrant workers up to the borders of the neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

So far, at least 10,000 migrants, who entered MP on their way home to other states, have been ferried till the borders of their respective states, mainly UP, the official said.

"Most of the migrant labourers coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, are going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh via Madhya Pradesh. About 10,000 such people have been transported in buses from MP to the border of UP and other states so far," an official of the state public relations department said.

Besides providing food to them, their health tests are also being conducted in the state, he said.

"As many as 642 buses are being plied daily and they will continue to be operated till the flow of migrants continues," the official said.

"These arrangements are part of the MP government's special efforts for the migrant labourers. Continuous monitoring is being done by the state level control room," he said.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, additional buses started plying to ferry labourers coming from other states from Tuesday. Provision of food was made on Sendhwa border for labourers coming from Maharashtra and they were taken to Dewas transit point in around 100 buses," he added.

Considering the inflow of migrant labourers, buses are being run continuously. The work of transporting them till the borders of their respective states is going on non-stop. Due to this, no labourer has to face starvation and there is no need for them to walk, the official said.

"Taking serious cognisance of the incidents of the labourers walking long distances to their home states, the chief minister had instructed that none of them should remain hungry and there is no need for them to travel on foot," he said.

According to the official, so far as many as 2,68,601 natives of MP, who were stranded in other states, have returned to the state.

A state-level control room (0755-2411180) of 250 lines is also working to assist the migrants, the official said.

"Every day about 7,000 labourers from various states are reaching the borders of Madhya Pradesh on foot. Arrangements have been made for workers coming on foot in border districts Sendhwa (Barwani), Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sheopur, Agar, Neemuch, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Seoni and Balaghat," the official added.

