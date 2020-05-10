MP CM Chouhan Holds Video Conference with Women on Mother's Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a video conference with the women in the state on the occasion of Mother's Day.He elaborated about the Ladli Laxmi scheme for girls along with other initiatives.The Chief Minister asked the women about the well-being of their daughters. He also asserted that the amount will be transferred into the accounts under the Ladli Laxmi scheme today. (ANI)

