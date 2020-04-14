MP: Cong MLA Booked for Defying Lockdown Norms

Bhopal, Apr 14 (PTI) A Congress MLA from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was booked on Tuesday for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown norms to pay tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, police said.

The MLA P C Sharma, who represents Bhopal South-West seat, and Congress corporator Yogendra Chouhan garlanded Ambedkar's statue in MP Nagar locality in violation of the prohibitory orders, said MP Nagar police station in-charge Manish Kumar Rai.

Police invoked section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma and Chouhan, he said, adding that notices would be served to them before taking any further action.

Meanwhile, Sharma alleged an ulterior motive behind the action being taken against him.

"Several BJP leaders across the state crowded around statues, but no action was taken against them. BJP state president V D Sharma also organised a programme in Baba Nagar area of Bhopal on Tuesday but no action was taken," he alleged.

Sharma, a former minister, said he had followed social distancing norms while paying tribute to the dalit icon.

"All leaders who organised Ambedkar Jayanti programmes, including BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore, be booked," he demanded.

