MP: Couple, 2 Daughters Killed, 3 Injured in Road Accident

Barwani (MP), May 12 (PTI) A couple and their two minor daughters were killed and three others injured on Sunday after an oil tanker overturned and hit their motorcycle at Badi Bijasan Ghat on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, police said.

The three injured, including two other daughters- aged one and two years- of the couple, and the lorry driver, have been admitted to a hospital,district superintendent of police (SP) D R Tenivar said.

Kamal (32), his wife Norja (30) and their daughters aged three and five years died on the spot in the accident, which occurred on Mumbai-Agra National Highway-3 under Sendhwa police station area in Barwani district, he added.

The oil tanker was on its way to Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh from Tamil Nadu when it overturned and hit the motorbike on the highway, some 80 km off the district headquarters, he said.

As per the investigation conducted so far, the accident took place after the driver lost control over the vehicle, the SP added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the officer added.

