MP Govt Allows Use of MLA Funds for Battling Coronavirus

Bhopal, Apr 11 (PTI) The Planning, Economics and Statistics Department of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday issued an order allowing utilisation of MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALADF) for dealing with coronavirus crisis.

It enables district collectors to use these funds for measures to check the spread of the pandemic, an official said here.

The order was issued at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's instructions, he added.

Among other things, collectors can use MLALAD Funds for purchase of infrared thermometers, personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses and virus detection kits, the official said.

