MP Govt Deposited Rs 13,600 Cr into Accounts of People in Last 1.5 Months: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the state government has deposited Rs 13,600 crore into the accounts of people under different schemes in the last one and a half months."We are trying our best to help people during the lockdown. In the last one and a half months, we have distributed Rs 13,600 crore in the accounts of people under different schemes. Among them are farmers, migrant labourers, construction workers, tribals and other sections of the society," a statement from Chief Minister Office (CMO) quoted Chouhan as saying.Chouhan said that the state government is working towards attracting industries."We are arranging livelihood for the people who became jobless during the lockdown and still do not have any job. We have made policies for attracting industries. We are in touch with the embassies. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry is also in touch with us," he said."At this time, we do not consider it appropriate to impose a new tax burden. We have sought amendments in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Under this act, the government is allowed to have a fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of the GDP. We have urged the central government to allow to 5.5 per cent of GDP, then we will get Rs 15,000 to 16,000 crore separately. The central government is seriously considering it," he said.Commenting on the RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's (BMS) proposed protest on May 20 against the government over the new labour laws, the Chief Minister said, "The BMS delegation came to us and we have tried to convince them. There may be some differences but the decision taken is in the larger interests of the workers. If there is any disagreement, we will resolve it through dialogue."To prevent migration from metropolitan cities, Chouhan said it is necessary that the state government will put more emphasis on small-scale and cottage industries and creating employment in villages."We will have to create small entrepreneurs. MSMEs provide more employment than large-scale factories. We will have to lay a network of small and cottage industries. The Madhya Pradesh government is working in this direction," he added.The Chief Minister also urged people not to gather in large numbers and follow social distancing and other health guidelines to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

