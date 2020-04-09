MP Govt Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory While Stepping out

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Thursday issued an order making the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses.

Violation of this will attract legal action, the order by the state Public Health Department said.

"The department has made it mandatory to wear face- masks while stepping out. Action will be taken against the violators under various laws, including the Madhya Pradesh Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation-2020," it said.

The order said that in the absence of masks, people can use towel or dupattas to cover their faces.

Home-made masks or towels can be used again after washing, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)