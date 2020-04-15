MP: Pandemic Spreads, but 80 Pc Cases in Indore and Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 24 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh, where 59 per cent of the state's population resides, data shows.

Within two weeks, from March 31 to the morning of April 15, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased 13 times.

However, officials point out that about 80 per cent of the patients have been found in Indore and Bhopal districts alone.

As per the 2011 census, the population of the state was around 7.26 crore. The 24 districts where coronavirus patients have been detected are home to 4.29 crore people.

Also, no coronavirus case was found among the local population in Satna, but it figures in the list of virus- affected districts as two persons arrested under the National Security Act in Indore and shifted to a jail in Satna tested positive.

If Satna is excluded, remaining 23 affected districts house 55 per cent of population.

"The number of affected districts looks high, but around 80 per cent of the cases are reported in two districts Indore and Bhopal. So the virus has affected these two districts the most, especially Indore," said Mohammed Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare.

Of 874 COVID-19 cases in the state, 544 or over 62 per cent are from Indore. One hundred and fifty-eight cases -- 18 per cent -- have been reported from the state capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh was 66 on March 31.

As of April 14, 12,940 samples had been sent for coronavirus test across the state.

Asked about the increasing numbers, eminent cardiologist Dr Skand Trivedi said, "Imagine that 100 thieves are roaming free and police catch two, and sometimes a strict officer catches hold of ten. It does not mean the actual number of thieves has increased."

He also said that being a carrier of virus does not necessarily mean the person is suffering from the disease.

"The coronavirus may be dead or alive inside the human body. Immunity is key. Over a period of time, the human body may develop immunity against this virus, like many other diseases," he added.

Physical distancing is the best preventive cure, he added.

Dr Trivedi also pointed out that mortality rate among COVID-19 patients is only two per cent and many of the deceased also had other ailments.

"If we test more and isolate the people then this rate would come down to less than 0.7 per cent," he added.

