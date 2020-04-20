MP's COVID-19 Count Inches Towards 1,500-mark; Four More Die

Bhopal, Apr 20 (PTI) With 84 more people testing positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours, the count in Madhya Pradesh climbed up to 1,485 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 76, health officials said.

Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 76, according to a state health department bulletin.

Bhopal registered the highest number of new cases at 40, taking the number of COVID-19 infections in the state capital to 254 till now.

The health department also revised the data of two districts Ujjain and Khargone.

The health bulletin said that four COVID-19 patients, shown earlier in the tally of Ujjain district, were also added in the tallies of Ratlam (3) and Indore (one).

So, the COVID-19 patient count in Ujjain is now reduced to 27 from 31, the bulletin said.

Similarly, two patients of Khargone, who tested "borderline positive" in the first test, were found negative for coronavirus in the second test report, it said.

So, these two cases were removed from Khargones tally according to guidelines, the bulletin said.

So, as per the analysis of the revised data, the total COVID-19 cases, as on Saturday afternoon, was reduced to 1,401, in place of the earlier count of 1,407, after adjusting these half a dozen cases.

Indore continued to lead the chart in the state with 897 cases as on Monday, adding seven new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Besides Indore (seven new) and Bhopal (40 new), the count of COVID-19 cases rose to 36 in Dhar (15 new), 24 in Raisen (17 new), 25 in Hoshangabad (one new), 21 in Jabalpur (one new), 8 in Agar Malwa (two new) and 6 in Shajapur (one new).

Apart from these districts, Morena district has recorded 16 cases, Ujjain 27, Khargone 41, Khandwa 32, Barwani 24, Gwalior six, Dewas 19, Sheopur 04, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Shivpuri two, Ratlam 09, Mandsaur 08, Sagar 02, Alirajpur 03, and one each in Betul, Tikamgarh and Rajgarh, the health bulletin said.

One patient hails from another state.

Of the 76 deaths in the state on account of COVID-19, 52 were reported from Indore alone.

So far, seven persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, five in Dewas, four in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Mandsaur.

The virus has expanded its footprint to 26 out the 52 districts of the state.

So far, 138 COVID-19 patients have recovered and returned home, health officials said.

They said 452 containment areas have been established across affected cities in the state to curb the spread of the viral infection.

